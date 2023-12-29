Editorial | Don't disturb the taxi queue there, drivers

When driving a taxi starts to scare customers, the industry and also the authorities are in a real hurry to make changes.

EIn the olden days, i.e. before the 2018 taxi reform of Transport Minister Anne Berner (Centre), the troublemakers in taxi queues were customers who were too intoxicated. In recent years, the problem has rather been the taxi drivers themselves.

The taxi industry certainly needed a shake-up, but it fell into chaos. In recent weeks, attention has been drawn, for example, to the wild competition of taxi drivers for customers in Helsinki's Asema square. There is one of the capital's number one taxi ranks, from which many out-of-towners and tourists also seek a ride.

It is important that Helsinki finally intervenes. The city tenders taxis and organizes queuing in the same way as it has been done at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

The taxi industry clearly needs more regulation than it currently does – and also self-regulation. Now a considerable number of customers feel that taxi services are not safe.

This is a crisis for the industry for a reason.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.