Editorial Donald Trump was cocaine for the people

When Trump’s reign is examined, not only the president but also the time that created him comes into the analysis.

On Wednesday at about 7 pm Finnish time it ends: Donald Trump’s four-year term as President of the United States is finally over. Hopefully the change of power will take place without bloodshed.

A sigh of great relief can almost be heard. The world survived as it did in a situation where its fate since the nuclear war was in the hands of an unstable and unpredictable leader.