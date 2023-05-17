Editorial | Does an immigrant need Finland?

In a recent survey, immigrants were asked what it is like to come to Finland. The beginning is often difficult, but then it gets easier.

Sin uomo, immigration is still being discussed in such a way that Finland chooses who fits here. In government negotiations, Perussuomaliket demands a reduction in work-related immigration as well. The discussion hits the same seam where the majority of Finns have turned to the position that Finland needs labor from abroad. There is a shortage of workers everywhere.

There is a shortage of them elsewhere. For example, Germany has declared that it will open its doors to foreign labor. “Those who want to roll up their sleeves are welcome in Germany. That is our message,” Chancellor Olof Scholz declared in January. Finland cannot afford to send the opposite message to the world.

Instead of piling up obstacles, Finland should ask immigrants how we can help. That’s what E2 Research did in the reportwhere 25 immigrants working in the care and service sector, as well as in construction and agriculture, told what it’s like to move to Finland.

Immigrants said that they searched for information about the destination countries on the Internet. Finland was attracted by, for example, a clean and safe environment and good schools for children. Many expectations were fulfilled. In working life, fairness and equality as well as the balance of work and free time were praised.

The beginning in Finland was difficult for many. Without language skills, it was difficult to get a job. That’s why some had to pay threshold money to the broker for the job. The watershed was getting a permanent residence permit. The Finnish language and culture are not very useful elsewhere, so it is not necessarily very wise to invest in them until you know you will be able to stay.

It is wise to look away, because immigration is not a flow that can be turned from the faucet to a bigger or smaller one. It is about people who make rational choices related to their own and their children’s future. Finland should show that this is a good country to come to.

