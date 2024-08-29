Editorial | Dividend taxation needs correction

Editorial|There are good reasons for increasing dividend taxation of unlisted companies.

Ballitus has recently been looking for savings targets with a magnifying glass. Among other things, savings worth a few hundred thousand euros and solutions that treat the disadvantaged unfairly have caught on to Haavi. Companies seem to get out of the austerity period with relatively little trouble.

There are two basic reasons for this. The government is made up of right-wing parties, and companies want to be protected so that they bring the much-needed growth to the economy. Perhaps protection is already going too far.

Non-governmental organization Finnwatch lifti highlighted the legal tax evasion that a few Finnish entrepreneurs have been practicing. They have organized the ownership of the actual business company into a separate holding company. Dividend tax is light in Finland for unlisted companies with strong net assets. When the amount of dividends is a maximum of eight percent in relation to the company’s net assets, they are taxed very lightly up to 150,000 euros.

For some entrepreneurs, the violation of the spirit of the law of operation is shown in the fact that the fair value of the business company is determined by pumping air into the value from future profits. The purpose has been to inflate net assets so that entrepreneurs could withdraw lightly taxed dividends.

Dividend taxation of unlisted companies needs tightening. Among others, this opinion has been shared Economic Policy Evaluation Council and International Monetary Fund IMF. Changes in the dividend tax could fatten the state coffers. Corrections that increase tax revenues could even be fair solutions. At least fairer than the savings obtained from social security cuts.

Sthe actions of self-employed people underline the fact that the recommendations on tightening dividend taxation of unlisted companies and changing tax practices must be taken into consideration immediately. In the interpretations of the current governing parties, the proposal has turned into a rant of the left-wing opposition for no reason.

