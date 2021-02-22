From the hunt for so-called Islamo-leftism at the university to the denunciation of vegetarian meals in Lyon’s canteens via a revised and corrected secularism, one would think that we were reading the headlines of certain weeklies in the causes chosen by the government: ” Gauchos, ecologists, antifachos, down with the new censors who want to impose their ideology ”. Like a syncretism of the covers of Marianne, point, the Figaro Magazine and Current values, more consistent than it seems. All that’s missing is the diatribe against feminists and unions.

No coincidence in this compilation of eclectic appearance. In a country plagued by doubts about an elusive future, undermined by inequalities that have increased tenfold since the pandemic, and while the multiple crises we are experiencing invite deep questioning as a prelude to great changes, any spark can set off fire powders. In this context, the government has chosen its party, that of exciting all divisions. The enterprise is all the easier because it relies on a weakness of the left: its propensity to lose sight of the common struggle to get lost in its quarrels.

It would be a laughing matter, if it weren’t really a diversion from the serious problems of the hour to which the executive has no answer. The dire poverty into which thousands of students are sinking is not the least of them. What are ultimately guilty of those whom the government designates pell-mell in public vindictiveness? To commit to more equality and brotherhood among all, more freedom for each to choose his life rather than endure it. Their fight does not narrow anyone’s horizon: on the contrary, it widens possibilities. But precisely because they are obstacles to dominate, discriminate, exploit without embarrassment, they are the bête noire of Darmanin, Vidal, Blanquer and others. Conservatives of all stripes and all stripes, disappointed with the left, the right and the extreme right, unite: such is the credo of these people to stay in power. The June elections can be a first opportunity to defeat them.