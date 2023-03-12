Editorial | Disputes increase as the elections approach

The tight situation in support polls increases the weight of votes as the parliamentary elections approach. The parties mostly seem to have listed government alternatives that do not suit them.

Ethere are exactly three weeks to the local elections and ten days to the start of early voting, but the election campaign is just starting to get going.

The general situation probably affects the lack of campaigning so far. Due to the Russian war of aggression, inflation, climate and nature crisis, government indebtedness, recession and the permanent deterioration of the supply ratio, even the most optimistic statements are comforting in tone. We are doing well! Finland will be fine!

It’s hard to run inspiring campaigns and promise a better tomorrow when the general mood is gloomy.

However, there is a tight race ahead, as the three most popular parties, the Kookomo, Perussuomalaiset and Sdp, are close to each other in support surveys. Each of them strives to determine the agenda of the political debate in pursuit of profit.

The coalition wants to keep balancing the public finances and the need to cut public spending at the center of the election debate. It also makes sense in terms of election tactics, as the citizens are worried about the state’s indebtedness and consider the coalition to be an economic party. Still, even in tough times, voters would also like to hear a little hope. The coalition does not seem to be ready for such big cuts as it hints, but in its message the hope is related to tax cuts. Based on the waning support, it is not enough for widespread enthusiasm.

Sdp, on the other hand, tries to offer beautiful and good things by promising more and better services. On the other hand, the party to be cut is nowhere to be found. The clearest goal of Sdp’s chairman, Prime Minister Sanna Marini, is to describe the elections as a choice between Sdp and the coalition. He relies on his charisma, but apparently also believes that people don’t think about public finances.

Basic Finns know that their final order requires people to be widely irritated by something. The stabbing that happened at a school in Helsinki this week and Under investigation by the Helsinki police the extensive crime complex related to street gangs are exactly the kind of things the populist party likes to ride on.

Other parties threaten to be overshadowed in this situation, although they try to avoid it by all means. It can be seen in snarky comments, with which other chairmen also gain publicity for a while. Such was the announcement of the chairman of the center, Annika Saariko, that the continuation of the current government structure is not suitable for the party. It brought new energy to government speculation.

Ahfor the voter, the situation is confusing. A tight race will inevitably increase the votes of politicians. So far, the parties seem to have mainly listed government options that are absolutely not suitable for them. In addition, strict conditions for government negotiations have been listed.

The government must be formed after these elections as well. One or probably all future government parties will have to eat their election promises. You hear ridicule about it at the time, but it is good that the parties also tell their long-term visions for Finland during the elections. After all, that’s what many summaries called election promises are like. Ideologies guide politics, so it is good for them to be visible in elections as well.

In a country with multi-party governments, election promises must be a little vague so that a government based on compromises can be formed in time. For the same reason, too deep wounds should not be struck in election disputes. They easily poison party relations for a long time, at worst for the entire election season.

Qthe situation is so tight, the last places in the constituencies are of great importance to the final result.

So the decisive factor may be, for example, whether Marin’s popularity will bring the Sdp an additional seat in Pirkanmaa, whether the coalition’s list in Uusimaa is strong enough to bring two additional seats or whether the party will get one more representative from Helsinki, whether the Basic Finns will be able to increase their number of seats in Häme or whether the center will achieve a local victory.

The fight will continue until the very end.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.