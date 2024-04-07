Editorial | Discrimination against talented immigrants must be tackled

A recent study revealed that in the matriculation essays, some teachers evaluated the skills of well-performing students with an immigrant background as inferior.

Osa high school teachers seem to put a kind of glass ceiling on talented immigrants and rate their skills as inferior.

This was clear from a recent study published by Helsinki GSE (HS 3.4.). The material of the study was matriculation exams, where the student's answer is evaluated first by a teacher who knows him and then by a sensor from the Matriculation Examination Board.

The researchers noticed that, especially in tests of the mother tongue and foreign languages ​​other than English, students with an immigrant background who answered well received a worse evaluation from their own teacher than from the examiner more often than native Finns. The higher you went on the grade scale, the bigger the average difference between the points given by the teacher and the examiner became.

The distribution was large, and not all teachers discriminated in their assessment. It is likely that many teachers have unconscious biases that have now come to light. Still, the result is worrying. Moreover, it probably only reveals the tip of the iceberg. The same attitudes are likely to be seen in the everyday life of the school more broadly.

It has long been known that immigrants are overrepresented in schools, both among the worst performing and the best performing. Some young people with an immigrant background have told that they were recommended more modest graduate studies than they themselves had thought. However, it has been difficult to properly grasp the phenomenon.

The discrimination that has come to light is not only wrong and unfair in itself, but also destructive to the future of Finland and the national economy. Finland cannot afford to hold back the talented.

It's good that it came to light. Now it has to be addressed. It is worth considering the suggestion that the pursuit of the second degree should not be based only on the grades given by the teachers.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.