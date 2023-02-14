Editorial | Disaster aid to Syria became a weapon in the power struggle

Part of the disaster aid from the UN and international aid organizations threatens to end up benefiting the dictator Bashar al-Assad, if aid can be brought to the disaster areas at all.

Tthe earthquake that shook urki and syria last week wreaked inconsolable destruction also in areas where people have been enduring for years like hell on earth. Hope should not be lost, but the West is trapped in trying to help the victims of areas controlled by opposition forces, especially in northwestern Syria.

The earthquake hit an area in Syria that is controlled by various opposition groups and also by US-backed Kurdish forces. Both the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s forces and Turkey fought against them. Aid to the disaster areas already became a tool of political struggle.

In the devastated areas of northwestern Syria, people have persevered in the midst of the 12-year-long Syrian war. Millions have lived with emergency aid in difficult conditions in refugee camps. Now there was another emergency on top of the emergency.

The United States has eased some of the sanctions against the al-Assad regime in order to get aid to the country. Still, it is difficult to get help even in the areas administered by al-Assad, because the Syrian ruler does not care about the plight of his own people. We do not want to give support to al-Assad, but it is difficult to avoid the fact that part of the disaster aid from the UN and international aid organizations ends up supporting his power.

UN aid can only get from Turkey to Syria through one border crossing point, and Turkey does not want to open more border crossing points. Opening new border crossings for emergency aid would require a UN Security Council decision, and Russia and China, who support al-Assad, can block it, as they have often done before.

The UN estimates the number of dead to rise to 50,000. The consequences of the earthquake affect 26 million people. In the midst of the crisis, millions remain in Syria without the help of the international community, once again.

