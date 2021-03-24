Editorial Deciding on movement restrictions is genuinely difficult for the government

If you underestimate the dramatically increased infection rates and the dangers of viral mutations, you will expose thousands to a life-threatening disease, but restrictions on movement are missing one of the most fundamental rights.

24.3. 20:15

Really in difficult situations, there are usually two rules of thumb. The first is: prepare for the worst. The other one is familiar: if you don’t know how to do it, do as others do.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been trying to use these rules in recent days, but all five fingers of the fist would not want to squeeze together at the same time. Therefore, the painful decision-making of the government has been followed in recent days.