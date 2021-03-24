Thursday, March 25, 2021
Editorial Deciding on movement restrictions is genuinely difficult for the government

March 24, 2021
If you underestimate the dramatically increased infection rates and the dangers of viral mutations, you will expose thousands to a life-threatening disease, but restrictions on movement are missing one of the most fundamental rights.

The government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is expected to present restrictions on movement and mask coercion to Finland on Thursday.­Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Really in difficult situations, there are usually two rules of thumb. The first is: prepare for the worst. The other one is familiar: if you don’t know how to do it, do as others do.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been trying to use these rules in recent days, but all five fingers of the fist would not want to squeeze together at the same time. Therefore, the painful decision-making of the government has been followed in recent days.

