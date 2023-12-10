Editorial | December is a time of miracles in elections

In December, the voters of the presidential election really start to choose what they want. Then the candidate has to start his ascent if he wants to go to the second round.

Jos won't wake up in December, so not in the whole election, goes the tested wisdom of Finland's modern presidential elections. The period of a couple of weeks between Independence Day and Christmas has often turned out to be the moment when voters start looking at their favorite candidates from the candidate list. It has been experienced in direct elections many times.

#Editorial #December #time #miracles #elections