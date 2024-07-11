Editorial | Debt spirals caused by poor financial skills become expensive

Editorial|A lack of financial skills can push young people living in the digital world, especially, into over-indebtedness.

Pthe unstable economic situation that has been going on for so long is felt in the everyday lives of Finns. The coronavirus epidemic, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, and the rise in the general price level and interest rates have brought unpredictability to many people’s finances, where a surprising expenditure can lead to a dead end.

Recent figures from the credit information company Suomen Asiakastieto tell of a new phenomenon: people living on the edge of over-indebtedness move back and forth between clean credit reports and payment defaults. Payment defaulters in June, the number exceeded the 360,000 consumers mark for the first time since 2022.

Danske Bank’s commission also tells about balancing difficulties in the financial jungle Financial peace of mind 2024 -research. According to it, fewer and fewer Finns find it easy to reconcile their income and expenses. According to the bank, the change has been surprisingly fast.

People with low incomes and students have problems in particular. In addition, the number of people under the age of 20 who received their first default notice has increased.

Payment failure statistics reflect the change in the Credit Information Act that entered into force in 2022. As a result, the consumer has been able to get rid of the default notice much faster than before by paying the debt that was the basis for it.

The renewed law has improved the position of those who want to pay their debts and are able to do so. A mistake made once no longer necessarily leads to long-lasting problems that complicate everyday life.

Lwith the credit information, there may be opportunities for, for example, a bank loan, a telephone subscription or a lease agreement. Even one forgotten bill can send a person into a spiral.

Those with debt problems who do not manage to stabilize their finances despite the payment of the debt are now moving between clean credit reports and default. They can “buy” their credit report clean, but quickly get into debt again. The cycle can deepen over-indebtedness if there are already difficulties in life management.

“ Social media tests young people’s financial skills.

The current situation shows the multidimensionality of debt problems. The law has helped those who have balanced their finances. At the same time, it has proven to be a problem for those who were protected by the default registration from further indebtedness before the law change.

Qanyone can face a difficult situation in life. Unemployment, illness or other unexpected events can collapse the economy if there are no buffers of any kind. Of course, saving tips don’t help when all the money goes to everyday expenses.

However, strengthening financial skills is in order – especially in a digital world such as today, where we live in the moment. Social media offers fast financial solutions, and it is easy to order all kinds of necessary and unnecessary things online. Social media especially tests the financial skills of young people.

Multidisciplinary Digiconsumers– research is looking for ways to improve the financial knowledge and consumption skills of young people aged 13–25. Under preparation at the Ministry of Justice national economic competence strategy on the other hand, relies on extensive cooperation, which is used to try to increase financial skills.

The most important thing is to prevent the spiral of debt in advance. Too often, the over-indebted person tries to cope on his own and seeks help only when the cycle has already deepened. We need to get rid of the stigma so that debt counseling and debt settlement can start on time.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.