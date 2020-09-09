Editorial|Editorial

Debating about cash masks a change of path within the EU

In Finland, the successes and failures of EU coverage are measured by how a lot cash was gained or misplaced. What is crucial in regards to the restoration package deal is that it places the Union into new practices.

For subscribers

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) advised Parliament how the federal government sees the EU’s multi-annual funding and stimulus package deal.­

20:15

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) advised Parliament on Wednesday what the federal government thinks of the Union’s multiannual monetary framework and the EU’s € 750 billion stimulus package deal to deal with the financial woes of the pandemic.