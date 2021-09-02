No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Death relief would sometimes be humane, but it deeply divides opinions

by admin_gke11ifx
September 2, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
a71f27aeda544c02716954c0a4937414
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

Assisting in suicide is not a crime by law, but it is still uncertain whether a doctor can do it without penalty.

For subscribers

Kristiina Tyynelä-Korhonen, Chair of the Working Group on Legislative Needs for Hospice Care and Euthanasia. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva

2.9. 20:15

This week the working group that submitted its report was unable to to present a consensus on whether euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide should enable patients with incurable illness and intolerable pain; (HS 31.8.). The group was satisfied in its report to structure options and related ethical and legal issues.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: