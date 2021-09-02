Editorial Death relief would sometimes be humane, but it deeply divides opinions

Editorial|Editorial

Assisting in suicide is not a crime by law, but it is still uncertain whether a doctor can do it without penalty.

Kristiina Tyynelä-Korhonen, Chair of the Working Group on Legislative Needs for Hospice Care and Euthanasia.

This week the working group that submitted its report was unable to to present a consensus on whether euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide should enable patients with incurable illness and intolerable pain; (HS 31.8.). The group was satisfied in its report to structure options and related ethical and legal issues.