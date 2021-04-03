Sunday, April 4, 2021
Editorial Death aid is a difficult and even distressing topic to talk about – it evokes great feelings for and against

April 3, 2021
Proponents of euthanasia say suffering can be shortened when life is not worth it. Opponents fear that man will find himself on a sloping surface in his solution, where the value of life begins to be relativeized.

Australian euthanasia physician Philip Nitschke presents a drug and capsule that can be used to do euthanasia yourself.­Picture: Seppo Solmela / IS

Runner magazine ex-editor-in-chief Tapio Pekola made the final decision in October 2011 (Urheilulehti 8/2021). Pekola, who suffers from a degenerative disease of the motor nerves, did not want to be put on a ventilator at the mercy of others, but made his last trip to Switzerland, where he was assisted in suicide. Until the end of his life, Pekola followed the principle of the Spanish philosopher José Ortega y Gasset “life is worth living only as long as it includes a spirit of sport, otherwise it is mere automation and bureaucracy”.

