What a rich week that has just ended for the far right in Europe. In that short span of time, the most reactionary parties in France and Italy have each taken a step towards power. On the other side of the Alps, the boost came from Mario Draghi and the social liberals who, to quench their thirst to govern, did not hesitate to ally themselves with Matteo Salvini’s League, still judged yesterday. infrequent.

In France, it is the Minister of the Interior of Emmanuel Macron who made the short scale to the president of the National Rally on France 2, Thursday. In one hour, the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen has increased her chances of conquering the Elysee Palace more than during the almost four years since her failed performance in the between-rounds of the 2017 presidential election. MP RN probably did not expect his one night “opponent” to make his job so much easier. Amazement disputed him with powerlessness in front of the spectacle of a minister, completely oblivious of what he owes to the mobilization of voters who blocked the representative of the extreme right, seating the latter in the position of respectable competitor and almost “moderate”. If, however, this word has any meaning in the climate of one-upmanship against Muslims and refugees that prevailed between these two on the public service channel.

Marine Le Pen is “soft” on Islam. This is all the reproach that Gérald Darmanin can address to the head of the former FN on the march towards the Elysee, when he does not confess his agreement with the one who declares that she could have “Sign” the recent book of the Minister of the Interior. What deadly game are we playing at the top of the state? At a time when polls estimate that a victory for Le Pen is no longer impossible in 2022, it is not time to bet on stifling democratic opposition by supporting the extremist candidate. The interest of the Republic calls for another casting, in which the left embodies the alternative. There are many suitors. It can be a handicap. Or a chance, if this plurality makes it possible to expand the available forces.