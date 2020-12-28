No Result
Editorial Data on the death of inflation may be premature

Bhavi Mandalia
December 28, 2020
Editorial

The current inflation-free era brings mental danger to politics. It is already noticeable that inflation, which remains close to zero, has begun to be seen as a permanent condition and sustainability problems as debt-based.

For decades the threat to national economies was excessive inflation, a weakening of the purchasing power of money, which was reflected in rising prices in people’s lives. According to Statistics Finland, average annual inflation has varied in Finland between just over 200 per cent and one per cent. The one percent result is from last year. In November, inflation was 0.2 per cent in Finland and -0.3 per cent in the euro area.

