Editorial Cyprus copied EU policy towards Belarus and EU line with Turkey, both disputes stalled

The EU’s common foreign policy requires unanimous decisions, but there is almost no unanimity. Cyprus is now blocking sanctions against Belarus to speed up the EU’s tightening of its policy towards Turkey.

From the European Union a strong common foreign and security policy is called for. However, the starting point is difficult. The 27 EU Member States are spread over a wide area, and there are also wide differences in the priorities of their foreign and security policies. The EU’s common foreign policy, on the other hand, is based on consensus on decisions. Now EU countries do not agree on just about anything at the same time. Still lifes are stuck.

Cyprus has copied the EU’s policy towards Belarus and the EU’s policy towards Turkey and is resolutely blocking sanctions on Belarus when it does not see enough support from the EU against Turkey.

The EU has two acute problems in external relations. The second is the situation in Belarus and the assassination attempt on the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The second is the dispute between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey over the violation of maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean.

The EU has two camps in its external relations. Greece, Cyprus and France are taking a tougher line vis-à-vis Turkey. Under German leadership, other countries cherished dialogue with Turkey. The least reason is not the EU-Turkey refugee agreement.

France is not just about Greece and Cyprus, it is also about the conflict in Libya. France and Turkey support different sides in Libya.

At the European Council meeting at the end of the week, EU leaders are under pressure to reach a decision on sanctions against Belarus. Still, it may be that the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is distracting.

Germany has worked to get Greece, Cyprus and Turkey to negotiate and Cyprus to agree to sanctions. Yet there is still controversy over what is even being negotiated.

The conflict between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey has a long history, but now it is widening and threatening both the EU’s southern border and its relationship with Turkey. The situation also tears NATO from within, as everything is connected to everything in the EU’s external relations.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.