Editorial Culture is like snail dynamite: it breaks rocks

Finland did not yet have independence at the time of the Kalevala, but when it had history and culture, its own country eventually turned out to be just a matter of organization.

Kalevala Days is celebrated today in longing and sad moods, as the hero of the day, ie Finnish culture, has suffered severely from the coronavirus epidemic that has lasted for a year. Gathering restrictions have completely limited or prevented encounters between artists and their audiences. It has taken a large part of the content of life from the work and livelihood of many artists and from the audience of art.

In 1835, the first version appeared In the Kalevala was of great importance in the birth of the Finnish nation. The Finns gained enormous self-esteem from the national epic. The country did not yet have independence, but when there was history and there was culture, then one’s own country eventually turned out to be a mere matter of arrangement.

It has since been understood that Elias Lönnrot not only found and picked up poems but he collected, assembled, pruned and even invented a little of them. You can get acquainted with this work online, published by the Finnish Literary Society last year Open Kalevala –project through. The Kalevala The compilation was based on a conscious effort to make Finland one of the European cultural nations, drawn from the thinking of romance. It is important to remember that Finland was born out of the idea above. The Kalevala the main character Väinämöinen was a warrior, but above all he was a sage and a word user.

So first the idea of ​​Finland arose, then only Finland. In few countries can the emergence of the “imagined community” made famous by researcher Benedict Anderson be traced as accurately as in Finland.

According to Anderson, members of an imaginary community are held together by the belief that they belong together. Such an idea, once invented, is a bit like snail dynamite: it breaks rocks. Due to the history of the country, the importance of culture should be especially clear to us Finns.

In everyday life, culture can sometimes appear as futile cultural upheavals, artists ’livelihood worries, or – as now – canceled cultural events, but basically it’s about something much more important: reflecting on who we are and where we’re heading.

Each generation has to look for its own answers to those questions.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.