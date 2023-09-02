Editorial | Correcting the direction of the economy is coming at a bad time again

In Finland, restoring economic discipline is politically impossible in good times and economically stupid in bad times.

Mthe further east the fall is, the more likely it seems that Finland will drift into recession. In future predictions, there will be an OP group ways to use the expressions “mild” and “moderate” for the recession. It’s still a recession, and it can be a bit persistent.

Statistics Finland told on Thursday that the second quarter of the year was not all bad. Finland’s gross domestic product grew compared to the beginning of the year. The problem with measurement is that it tells about the past. The economy is probably going downhill right now.

Statistics Finland will get closer to the current outlook on Wednesday disclosure reading. The turnover of industry fell by 18.2 percent in July from last year’s July. From Statistics Finland’s graphs, you can see that throughout the year, the industry has only been heading deeper into the red.

A positive interpretation is that prices have fallen – that is, the rate of inflation would slow down. Another interpretation is that demand is weakening rapidly. There are reasons for this interpretation as well, because Finland’s two most important export countries, Germany and Sweden, already slipped into recession. The ceiling for German industrial orders is exceptionally high.

Urumors of a recession are getting stronger just as the parliament starts to deal with next year’s budget and at the same time the economic line of the government of Petteri Orpo (cok).

Germany is starting to revive its economy, and at the same time Finland is starting to tighten its economic policy. Finland’s timing falls on a bad moment, as employment will probably begin to weaken as well.

Although the government’s policies are long-term and the purpose is to cut off indebtedness in the long term, many of them start to bite in the middle of the weak economic condition. The OP assumes that the whole of next year will go by without economic growth.

In recent years, Finns laughed at the political helplessness of the Greeks, which was crippling the country. Maybe it wouldn’t be worth it. In Finland, restoring economic discipline is politically impossible in good times, because there is enough money to distribute to voters, and economically impossible in bad times, because savings only worsen recessions.

