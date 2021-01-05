Editorial Coronavirus vaccinations cannot afford to slow down

The Finnish administration is a mess and the division of responsibilities works – at least until we have to react to something new and surprising.

Finn the system of governance is sutjakka and the division of responsibilities works – at least better than in many other countries. Problems with the smooth running of public administration will be revealed when there comes a surprise and the old way of working should be rectified quickly or the various sectors of government should start a new kind of cooperation. The Finnish administration is progressing smoothly on its own old track career, but changing the track is difficult.