Editorial Coronavirus restrictions must be clear and effective

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 25, 2020
in World
As coronavirus infections increase, new restrictions are needed. They need to be comprehensible enough, as a recommendation is useless if it is not followed.

Coronavirus epidemic is now spreading at the pace that it is time to press the brake again. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday announced new restrictive measures to combat the coronavirus. Recommendations on the use of the mask will be extended and travel restrictions will be imposed on new countries such as Sweden, Estonia and Norway.

Floods in the Grad: risks of lead pollution after the Gardon flood

