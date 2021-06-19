Editorial Coron summer looks bright, but the disease doesn’t do the trick of disappearing

Editorial|Editorial

All the wishes set for the summer seem to be fulfilled. In the autumn, it will be necessary to decide how the most drastic action will be taken to combat the disease.

19.6. 20:15

Coronavirus infections the number drops like the tail of a cow walking on pasture. The whole of Finland has escaped the worst of the epidemic. With the exception of the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Päijät-Häme and Kanta-Häme, the country is already at a peaceful baseline.