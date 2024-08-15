Editorial | Cool summer is a new tourist asset

Editorial|The wonders of the Finnish summer could be offered to tourists on tap.

Lthe favorite destinations for solo trips in Italy, Greece and Spain have become painfully hot. The Nordic countries have an ace up their sleeve that was unimaginable some time ago. More and more people want to spend their summer holidays in a cool climate.

In Denmark and Norway, tourism has grown rapidly since before the pandemic, but Finland has not recovered from the collapse that followed Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Because of the war, Russian tourism stopped and Helsinki lost its position as a bridgehead for Asian tourists in Europe, when the short-haul flights over Russia to Helsinki stopped.

Now they are trying to attract people from the West. Lapland has succeeded brilliantly in this in winter. Finland’s share of the Nordic countries’ tourists last year was a quarter in winter, and only seven percent in summer.

Winter tourists want to see nature in Finland: snow, reindeer and northern lights. Summer Finland is also full of wonders, such as swimming lakes and saunas on their shores. They sell out in Japan sauna trips To Finland.

Tourists could also be offered experiences that are mundane for Finns and exciting for others. It’s a short step to nature here, but the guest needs help.

French David Augerot set an example by taking tourists from Helsinki to Nuuksi to see the forest and the swamp. On the hiking trip followed by HS, Augerot introduced spruces and birches. He searched with the hikers for blueberries and cranberries, which they could collect and taste themselves.

Even though you didn’t sweat a lot in Espoo’s summer weather, you can take a dip in the pond during the round. Finally, chanterelle soup prepared by Augerot was eaten. We also tasted salmiakki on the way.

The average rating of Augerot’s excursions in booking services is five stars. Successful experiences do not always require massive structures. Travelers appreciate friendly and expert guidance. And researched good food.

