Editorial Contact with nature did good for the children

October 19, 2020
Researchers recommend turning all kindergarten yards into green yards.

Recent research reinforces the understanding of how contact with nature improves the regulation of the immune system.

In a study by the Natural Resources Center and three universities, forest-based vegetation was introduced into the yards of kindergartens. Contact with mosses, blueberry sparrows and planting boxes improved children’s health in as little as a month (HS 16.10.). The changes were reflected in the body’s protective microbiota and blood counts.

It has been known in the past that rural children have a different type of microbiota and are less likely to develop immune system disorders such as atopy, diabetes, celiac disease, or allergies. Too sterile the environment and low contact with nature can be a health risk.

Cities must now understand the great importance of local nature for human well-being at the latest. Children must be allowed to play in the forest instead of asphalt yards. Researchers are now recommending that all kindergarten yards be turned into green yards.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

