Editorial | Conservationists want to protect concrete

The reason for the latest delay of Mannerheimintie’s biggest hit is absurd.

BElsing’s largest street construction site, Mannerheimintie, faces a new delay. Helsinki Nature Conservation Society demands Protecting the bridge over Baana. Uusimaa’s Business, Transport and Environment Center (ely) therefore banned the demolition of the bridge for the time being. In the worst case, there is no time to replace the bridge at all during the giant project.

You read that right: conservationists want to protect concrete. So not just the trees of Hesperian park, as before.

Of course, there was no intention to interfere with the appearance of the bridge, which dates back to 1894. The city museum has been involved in the planning of the repairs, and the shape and stone cladding of the bridge would look the same after the renovation as it does now. On the other hand, the bridge’s poor vault structure was not reinforced in the 19th century, and according to the city, it needs to be renewed so that it can withstand the weight of cars and trams in the future.

A city dweller who knows how to complain can make endless trouble in any construction project. Other Helsinki residents pay the bill, with money and time wasted sitting in traffic.

By the way, the oldest water main under Mansku is from 1871. Could it also be a valuable building heritage?

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.