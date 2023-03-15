Editorial | Confidence is badly shaken in the financial market

Bank problems spread from the United States to Europe.

Athe drifting of the American Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) into the arms of the US central bank Fed has shaken the entire world’s financial markets.

On Wednesday, the problems also spread to Europe: the Swiss bank Credit Suisse’s share price collapsed on Wednesday by almost 30 percent after the State Bank of Saudi Arabia announced that it would not give the Swiss bank more money.

Bank rates in Finland also fell on Monday and started to recover on Tuesday, until on Wednesday they started to slide down again. Nordea’s share price fell by more than six percent.

Stock market movements are fast. It tells about the nervousness and uncertainty of investors.

The bankruptcy of SVB would not shake the entire global economy, if there was not a serious lack of confidence in the financial markets.

In the United States, the central bank acted commendably quickly to limit the spread of panic. In addition to SVB, two banks focused on cryptocurrencies collapsed over the weekend. In the case of SVB, the depositors’ funds were indeed protected, but those who invested in the bank lost their investment. It belongs to the capitalist economic system.

MIn the last ten years, the world and the stock markets of most countries have had time to lull themselves into a state where interest rates will remain low and economic growth will continue well into the future.

SVB’s bankruptcy was a reminder that past success is no guarantee of future success. As the famous investor Warren Buffett said: only at low tide do you see who swims without clothes. Now naked swimmers are starting to be revealed.

Some people already remember how the investment bank Lehman Brothers went bankrupt due to vague loan packages in the fall of 2008. The financial crisis began, which shook the whole world and Finland as well. I hope you have learned from those mistakes.

Correction on Wednesday 15.3. at 5:39 p.m.: In the article, it was previously incorrectly written that Goldman Sachs went bankrupt in 2008. Lehman Brothers went bankrupt.

