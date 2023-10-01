Herring is one of the key species of the Baltic Sea, and now it is threatened to suffer the same fate as cod and eel.

Ssleep herring, prime minister Harri Holkeri (kok) urged the citizens of depressed Finland in the fall of 1990 on the radio During the Prime Minister’s interview session.

Even at that time, Finns wondered how they would have enough money when the cost of living rose rapidly, and salaries and pensions could not keep up. In Holker’s opinion, the problem was that the Finns demanded too much and ate too expensively: tenderloin should be replaced with herring.

Herring is again a very political fish. Many would certainly like to eat it, but there may soon be difficulties in availability. Herring stocks in the Pärä Sea and the Gulf of Bothnia have shrunk significantly. The size of herrings has also decreased.

The herrings are doing badly due to both overfishing and the current state of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea is still one of the most polluted seas in the world. At the end of August, the EU Commission proposed, based on the assessment of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), that herring should not be fished at all next year.

Fishing quotas are decided by the EU Council of Ministers in October. If the proposal is implemented as it is, it will of course have a significant impact on Finnish sea fishing and fish processing. However, the reduction of the herring quota should not come as a surprise to the Finnish fishery or the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Fishing has not been at a sustainable level, and the goal of the EU Commission and ICES is to save the herring stock with a temporary ban.

The EU does not take herring from the plate. If herring were only fished for people, the fish population would not be under threat.

Although herring is the most significant species of commercial fishing in Finland in terms of catch, only a fraction of the annual catch is used for human consumption. Herrings are fed to minks and other fur animals or fish feed.

Eat the herring, don’t feed it to the animals.

Herring is one of the key species of the Baltic Sea, and now it is threatened to suffer the same fate as cod and eel.

When the herring does well and grows bigger, the entire Baltic Sea ecosystem does better. And when the fish stock is strong and there are herring of all sizes, there is plenty of it for plates and glass jars. Then the future of the traditional herring market in Helsinki, which starts on Sunday, would be secured.

Correction 1.10. 2:04 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly talked about herring stocks in the North Sea. It’s about the Pohjanlahti stocks.

