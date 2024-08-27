Editorial | Concern about Trump’s return overshadows Finland’s growing relationship with the United States

Editorial|The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, puts his words about the United States ahead of the needs of diplomacy, and so does the rest of Finland’s foreign and security policy leadership.

Tthe president of the republic, Alexander Stubb, showed again that he is a flexible speaker in his speech at the Ambassadors’ Day on Tuesday. He turns the major breakthrough in Finland’s foreign and security policy in recent years into a smooth transition to a new era.

Stubb didn’t actually say anything completely new, and there wasn’t even an order for spectacular initiatives or openings. Finland is now where it belongs, i.e. in NATO and the EU. The relationship with the United States is anchored by a bilateral defense cooperation agreement. The anchor chain should also withstand Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House in the US presidential elections in November.

However, in superpower relations and security policy, the pace is deadly, so to speak, and there are plenty of surprises. That’s why it was wise for the president to stick to a restrained line in his speeches, which is not the most natural for Stubb, who enjoys attention.

In his speech on Tuesday, Stubb named the three top issues of Finland’s foreign and security policy as the Euro-Atlantic relationship, Ukraine and Russia, and strengthening Finland’s global influence as the third.

Stubb puts his words about the United States ahead of the needs of diplomacy, and so does the rest of Finland’s foreign and security policy leadership. It is repeated that whoever led the United States, the administration would be dealt with.

In bilateral relations, that would certainly be the case. Finland has confirmed its background. The differences between Trump and his rival Kamala Harris are still significant, as is the difference in how the relationship between Europe and the United States would develop in the future. Trump’s relationship with the European Union, Germany and France is even hostile. In Trump’s world, relations are managed bilaterally. The opinion is in Trump’s mind. Therefore, the key link to Europe may be Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an authoritarian leader who is far from the idea of ​​Europe.

Vthe adaptation to an unpredictable relationship with the United States can be seen in Europe, for example, in the way the cooperation between the EU and NATO is urgently being intensified. Attempts are being made to protect Ukraine’s arms aid and funding from Trump’s possible interventions. We are also prepared for that, that Trump may want to negotiate with Russia without Ukraine.

But come what may, bilateralism is emphasized in a new way in the relationship between Finland and the United States. Relationships don’t have as strong a foundation as some people believe, even if you don’t start from scratch. The importance of relationships at different levels was reminded of the Finland beanie seen in the social media photo on the head of Harris’s vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz. Walz visited Finland a few years ago as part of the cooperation between Finland and the state of Minnesota.

“ Finland has confirmed its background.

Stubb boasted to the ambassadors that he had met more US senators and congressmen in the last couple of weeks than Matti Vanhanen (Centre) had met during his entire seven-year term as prime minister. Of course, this is what creating bilateral relations is all about. The most important thing for the credibility of Finland’s military deterrence is still what the United States will do in Finland in the next few years specifically as the United States, not just as part of NATO or NATO’s FLF forces coming to Finland.

If the situation is ever so serious that Russia threatens Finland militarily, the core of Finland’s deterrence would be US commitments, weapons and soldiers.

Vwill never disappear from the Finnish president’s agenda again. “But we don’t determine our foreign and security policy only through Russia,” Stubb said on Tuesday.

The new joke about the relations between NATO-Finland and Russia is even a little mocking that Russia is its own biggest threat. “Russia’s biggest threat is Russia,” said Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (Kok) on Monday. “I hope that in the future Russia could live with itself without posing a threat to its neighbors,” Stubb said on Tuesday.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.