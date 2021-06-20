Editorial Competition from the great powers can force companies to choose their side

Editorial|Editorial
There is an ongoing transition from free market capitalism to so-called strategic capitalism, in which states intervene more actively than before.
20:15
The United States President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe reminded me on many occasions that business is not just about business. In the competitive position of the United States, China, and Russia, the economy is the weapon by which states advance their power politics goals.
