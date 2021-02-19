No Result
Editorial Companies would need a mapping of pandemic interventions as vaccinations accelerated

February 19, 2021
The pandemic seems to be dampening consumer demand. When vaccines break the dam, demand is likely to grow exponentially.

This week more hints have been made about what Finns have thought in their corona months: their home. The Finns have repaired their home and wished it would be bigger. Housing sales have gone well and the prices of detached houses have risen.

When a corona pandemic subsides, the next thought is probably that you suddenly have to get out of your home for a short time.

