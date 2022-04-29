Editorial Companies were in the midst of a period of great uncertainty

Some listed companies are already reporting losses as a result of the war in Ukraine. Some will recount them later when the indirect effects begin to be felt.

Listed companies the following have noticed a turnaround. The optimistic upswing that has begun since the coronavirus pandemic has subsided is cut off. Results and prospects are beginning to decline.

And this is just the beginning, a turning point. If, according to current estimates, “when” – Russian energy imports are substantially reduced or even stopped, Europe will slip towards recession at the same time as inflation accelerates. This picture of the future is already visible in stock prices. Rates are falling. The U.S. economy shrank early in the year.

Helsingin Sanomat the financial news opening on Thursday looked sad. “Russia’s offensive war is badly ruining Nokian Tires.” “Finnair made a loss of almost EUR 133 million.” “Konecranes’ results fell short of expectations.” “Machine orders increased, but operating profit declined.” Fortunately, not all listed companies slip. Nokia said a good start to the year, Kesko and Vaisala are doing well, and the forestry company UPM made a good result that would have been great without the strike.

Messages are conflicting. The effects of inflation, energy sanctions, the recovering coronary virus pandemic in China, supply chain disruption and the war in Ukraine are hitting companies either directly or by circumvention. Deteriorated results are now presented by those at the forefront.

Next come those who get into trouble indirectly. Germany is Finland’s most important export country. The messages from Germany are also contradictory. Consumer confidence has plummeted, but measuring business confidence Ifo index No. Business confidence has suffered much less than two years ago at the start of the pandemic.

“ Yesterday’s interpretations of tomorrow are already old.

Germany is dependent on Russian gas, but it is forced to let go of Russian gas – there is no other option. The rogue state finances its slaughter in Ukraine with energy revenues. Even Russia, as usual, is doing its best to harm itself. When Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, even the last political slowdown in tightening energy sanctions disappeared.

Ministry of Finance made by The worst-case scenario said that Finland’s growth could slip to around zero this year, but not below. After that, a slow recovery begins again. Germany can hardly get this far. It is already quite safe to estimate that Germany will fall into recession. Bank of Germany estimates last week that the country’s gross domestic product will shrink this year by a couple of percent from last year.

As the German economy is the largest in the euro area, the German recession would affect the euro area as a whole and, of course, the export success of Finnish companies. This detour would delay the effects of the Ukrainian war on many of the companies that have so far been sheltered and achieved good results.

In all In these measurements that create stock exchanges, consumer sentiment and the outlook for companies, and the interim results of companies right now, the fault is that they do not stick to time. Time Riento is ruthless. Yesterday’s interpretations of tomorrow are already old.

Due to war, sanctions and counter-sanctions, the picture of the economy is unpredictable. If, for example, the Russian Gazprombank, which handles payments for gas supplies to the west, ends up on the sanctions list, gas trading is likely to come to a sudden halt in Europe.

The mere general uncertainty of the situation is poison to companies. Everyone hopes the war will end soon. However, Russia’s recent poor performance in Ukraine suggests that warfare is stalling and protracted.

The period that has begun is known in future economic history as “a long period of great uncertainty”.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.