Thursday, April 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Common sense for gym opening hours

by admin
March 31, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Infections reported from gyms should not be underestimated, but the gyms have largely been in responsible care.

Good Friday will be even longer for indoor sports enthusiasts when all group sports facilities will be closed for two weeks from Thursday. Section 58 g of the Infectious Diseases Act also excludes gyms. The closure clauses will be in force until the end of June, which doesn’t mean the halls should be closed for that long.

There has been a strange controversy over the opening hours of the gyms. This is largely due to the ambiguity caused by differences of interpretation between the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. According to Avi’s interpretation of the law, halls with a maximum of ten people at a time were open. The ministry disagreed.

Infections reported from gyms should not be underestimated, so the closure decision can be understood. At the same time, it is worth remembering that the halls have mainly been in responsible care. The hall has been booked by appointment, and there is often no congestion in the hall. Gyms are an important thing for people’s physical and mental endurance. Hopefully the doors won’t close for long.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

.
#Editorial #Common #sense #gym #opening #hours

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Interview - Julia Galzerano: "Cannabis is not a gateway to the use of other substances"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.