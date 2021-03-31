Editorial Common sense for gym opening hours

Infections reported from gyms should not be underestimated, but the gyms have largely been in responsible care.

Good Friday will be even longer for indoor sports enthusiasts when all group sports facilities will be closed for two weeks from Thursday. Section 58 g of the Infectious Diseases Act also excludes gyms. The closure clauses will be in force until the end of June, which doesn’t mean the halls should be closed for that long.

There has been a strange controversy over the opening hours of the gyms. This is largely due to the ambiguity caused by differences of interpretation between the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. According to Avi’s interpretation of the law, halls with a maximum of ten people at a time were open. The ministry disagreed.

Infections reported from gyms should not be underestimated, so the closure decision can be understood. At the same time, it is worth remembering that the halls have mainly been in responsible care. The hall has been booked by appointment, and there is often no congestion in the hall. Gyms are an important thing for people’s physical and mental endurance. Hopefully the doors won’t close for long.

