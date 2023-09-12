The Citizen Scientific Library (BCC), from the Grano de Sal publishing house, was born to provide information and connect society with prestigious figures in science, said astronomer Omar López Cruz, who directs the collection that brings together 11 titles written in his majority by women, in fields such as physics, economics, biology and mathematics.

The science popularizer informed The Day that two titles have been incorporated into the series: wrinkles in time, by Keay Davidson and George Smoot, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Physics, as well as The century of cosmology, by James Peebles, who won that award in 2019.

These authors join the other Nobel Prize winners included in the series: Peter Doherty (Medicine 1996), Venki Ramakrishnan (Chemistry 2009) and Esther Duflo (Economics 2019).

Wrinkles in Time, which is now part of the collection, was previously published by Grano de Sal, a label that was six years old and has a catalog of around 60 titles; publishes at least one new book every year.

López Cruz (La Paz, 1964) recalled that the collection arose at the beginning of the current six-year term in response to the fact that it was said that citizens would be taken into account and “I saw the need to give them first-hand scientific information.”

He highlighted that the library covers a niche in which there is not enough literature and brings together several of the most prestigious authors on the subject, in addition to having editions in Spanish for the first time.

He maintained that at the Guadalajara International Book Fair he proposed the creation of the BCC to Tomás Granados Salinas, director of Grano de Sal, and they set out to obtain sponsorship, which they found in the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute and on several state science boards.

The collection began with the book Energy for future presidents, by Richard A. Muller, who created a way to disseminate science without showing those who study physics, biology or practice medicine as extraordinary and self-sacrificing, but rather to bring them closer to the population so that they know more about what they face on a daily basis. .

The book, according to Omar López, evaluates energy sources and what is the best alternative to mitigate the increase in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, causing global warming.

A researcher at the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics, he pointed out that he shares with Lamán Carranza, the other coordinator of the collection, the respect and love for the book, but with different languages, which represents the necessary dialogue between a politician and a scientist. who “will not solve the problems if contact is not made with those who make decisions and with the citizens.”

López Cruz said that the library, for example, addresses a problem exclusive to Mexico, that is, that of the vaquita porpoise, a mammal endemic to Baja California in danger of extinction. The author and biologist Brooke Bessesen points out that solving the problem is a complex challenge, since many specimens die in the capture nets of the totoaba, a fish highly valued in China for its swim bladder, which is worth up to 15 thousand dollars.

Other experts are the doctor Francisco González Crussí, with his book Beyond the body, and the mathematician Eugenia Cheng with The art of logic (in an illogical world), “in which it says that thinking well, reasoning logically is also a resource that we must encourage in citizens, so that they make good decisions,” López Cruz explained.

The scientist added: “with respect to the universe, we have Journey through the seas of the cosmos, by the French astronomer Hélène Courtois. She used all the telescopes in the world to know where we are in the distribution of galaxies and where we are going. She discovered a galaxy structure called Laniakea, of which we are part and is the largest known. The important thing is that with knowledge and without leaving Earth we can measure distances of galaxies, speeds and say where we are.”

In the book Predict the unpredictable, Susan E. Hough explains why we can’t predict earthquakes and why.

To conclude, Omar López emphasized the danger that “ignorance is growing and, on the other hand, more and more complex machines are being used. We have the fuel to create conflict. Ignorance and misunderstanding are going to turn against all scientific development. “New technologies are helping misconceptions spread.”