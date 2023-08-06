Editorial | Coldplay estrus is a sign of the times

The pursuit of Coldplay concert tickets and outrageous prices made dynamic pricing visible in Finland.

Yof American singer Taylor Swift estimated to earn more than $1 billion from his Eras Tour in 2023-2024. Among the superstars on tour this year, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band earned the second highest box office revenue. Millions of fans have queued for tickets in online ticketing shops, often in vain. As the remaining tickets dwindle, ticket sellers often switch to so-called dynamic pricing. When the demand is clearly greater than the supply, the algorithm calculates how high a price someone would still buy a ticket.

Last week we saw a model example of the current discount mode of ticket sales. The British guitar-driven pop band Coldplay announced that they will come to Finland for the first time in July of next year to perform at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. First two concerts were promised for sale, and then a third and fourth gig. The demand for Coldplay’s concerts was huge. According to HS data, nearly 400,000 ticket buyers were still in line an hour after the sale started. Unfortunately, it turned out badly for many who tried to buy a ticket.

The free pricing of tickets is of course a market economy, but from the consumer’s point of view, queuing is time-consuming and humiliating, especially if you don’t get tickets. Dynamic pricing tests the willingness to pay at the weakest moment. When you have been chasing tickets in the purchase lines for a week and finally a page opens up in front of you that offers overpriced tickets, mass hysteria to buy an outrageously priced ticket grows for many.

For example, for Coldplay’s concert, these tickets were sold for 394 euros each. And someone always buys a ticket even at that price. There are usually a wide variety of vip tickets available for big events, where you can, for example, photograph yourself on stage and drink wine and eat salt bars in the stadium’s back rooms.

Sto find out the hunger for participating in common experiences is such a big phenomenon globally after the pandemic that it has already been written about in the financial media from the swift economy, about the consumption phenomenon named after Taylor Swift. People’s hunger to buy cultural and entertainment services can already be seen in inflation. According to the preliminary data of the EU-harmonized consumer price index of Statistics Finland, the prices of cultural and leisure services in Finland rose by no less than 8.6 percent year-on-year in June.

However, the share of superstar concerts in the inflation figures should not be exaggerated. Swifteconomics-term says more about the perception of consumption and cultural change. After the pandemic, we crave shared experiences – some at any cost.

In Europe, audience magnets such as Coldplay agree on ticket sales with either German Eventim (Lippu.fi) or Ticketmaster, owned by the American Live Nation Entertainment company. They, in turn, buy exclusive rights to various venues.

The concert organizer guarantees the artists some guarantee amount. Later, the box office receipts are divided so that the artist receives 90-95 percent of the box office receipts. The concert venue usually receives all income from food and drink sales and 10–20 percent of the artists’ well-margined ancillary product sales.

QHowever, the financing phenomenon of oncert tickets has two silver linings: When more than a hundred thousand Coldplay listeners arrive in Helsinki, hotel prices have already skyrocketed. Then you should rent out your own room, so you can get a ton of gigs yourself.

Also, the millions going directly to the artists themselves is partly fair. When recording sales have collapsed due to streaming services, gigs have become musicians’ bread and butter. It is estimated that Coldplay will earn around 20 million euros from Helsinki next summer, when the income from ancillary sales is taken into account. The stadium also receives millions of euros. Big money is enough for many pockets.

