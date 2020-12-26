No Result
Editorial Climate change is already here, and the action required to combat it is necessary but belated

Bhavi Mandalia
December 26, 2020
Editorial

The year 2020 will be one of the warmest in history. Action on climate change is urgent if we want to keep the planet a decent place to live for people.

The year ending has been special not only because of the coronavirus pandemic but also because of global heat records.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in early December that 2020 could become the warmest in measurement history, surpassing the previous record year of 2016. The last six years are all among the six warmest in measurement history.

