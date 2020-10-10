Editorial Clear language is a fundamental right that the government and ministries should work to achieve

The stick language of legal texts has also swum in government bulletins. There is a constant need for work in front of an easy-to-understand official language.

Coronavirus crisis has already taught so far the importance of clear communication. It is impossible to follow the instructions of politicians and authorities if the messages are unclear.

In the spring, seniors tried to understand what the Government’s guideline meant: “As a guideline, people over the age of 70 are required to stay away from close contact with other people where possible, ie in quarantine-like conditions.”