Editorial Class warfare was extinguished as threats and benefits became common

Workers consider globalization and the transformation of working life to be the greatest threats in the world today.

First of May in 1972 – fifty years ago – it was somewhat reminiscent of this May Day.

Inflation rose sharply, and the mood of society was shaken by strikes. The time of the fiercest industrial struggle and the fiercest inflation was just coming, but the mood was already warming up. The Central Organization of Wages and Salaries (SAK) longed for long-term centralized agreements to secure the development of real earnings as inflation accelerated.

However, the similarities run out for a short time. In the early 1970s, trade unions became more political and redder. On May Day 1972, the far left called for a class struggle and wanted to set aside those forces that delayed the start of the struggle. The target was the Social Democrats and part of the SAK.

The difference, too, is that on May Day 1972 there was nice warm weather.

Skdl spent May Day in Senate Square in 1972.

Category items have diluted since those years. The interests of the working population are in places the same as those of the capitalists. The largest share clubs in Finland are occupational pension companies, in which Duunarit also participates in the operation and construction of investment targets. Big capital is rampant, and stock speculation – if the old leftist term is used – is good for retiring workers.

In many workplaces, employees and employers think together about how to maintain a company’s competitiveness and jobs and compromise its own interests when needed. There are signs of a dispute between an employee and a large capital in the end of the UPM strike, but the nurses’ strike seems to be the Finnish government – which does not agree.

Such a threat can also paralyze and provide incitement for populists. SAK’s membership has clearly decreased in recent years. It is difficult for young workers in particular to understand the need for employee organizations in today’s world to build on old-fashioned confrontation.

Populist have in recent years succeeded in attracting a sled to the working population. They have pushed the gaze inwards: according to the populists, the interests of the Finns are served by the fact that borders are closed, patriotic protectionism is raised to glory and co-operation with the outside world is kept to a minimum.

The message is ill-suited to the demands of the labor market. In the context of globalization, large companies are multinational, capital flows smoothly across borders and the operating conditions of small companies are determined by how well they succeed in terms of their cost competitiveness on the world market. The interests of the employees will then be best defended supranationally and constructively – not by closing or twisting the counterpart of a Finnish duunari from employees coming from abroad.

Tapio Bergholm, Docent at the University of Eastern Finland, who studied the history of the trade union movement doubts In an interview with the service union website, a new time of uncertainty is coming. Although the strikes have attracted attention and emotions recently, there have been relatively few working days lost due to the strikes in recent years. Bergholm estimates that strike sensitivity may increase as local bargaining increases.

Another kind an assessment can be made. A local agreement may increase the common understanding of employees and employers about what is fair to both parties in this company.

If this scenario materializes, the mood of the trade union movement will indeed be different from May Day 1972 – at a time of rising threat, growing power and ever-improving mobilization.

