Editorial | Civil war pushed Sudan into famine

Editorial|More than 750,000 Sudanese are on the brink of starvation and death.

7.7. 19:00

Sudan has been the scene of a civil war between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces since April last year, but the Sudanese crisis easily escapes the attention of the western world. The UN food program and many other actors are trying to remind us that as the famine worsens in Sudan, the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis threatens to emerge.

Sudan is on the brink of starvation and death using the UN with IPC rating (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) more than 750,000 people. The food crisis affects 25.6 million Sudanese, or more than half of the region’s population. 8.5 million of them are acutely malnourished.

Sudan would need a huge amount of humanitarian aid work, but even that alone is not enough to solve the problems. Political solutions to end the violence and hostilities of the civil war would be the key to sustainable food security.

The roots of violence in Sudan run deep. Untangling the web of violent coups is not made easier by the arms shipments of third countries to the region. Especially the growth of Russia’s influence in Sudan made the region even more unstable than before.

Among other things, Russia is interested in the region’s natural resources. Although Sudan is one of the poorest countries in the world, its soil contains, among other things, gold. The mining business and arms smuggling are also connected to Russia.

The famine and civil war in Sudan have direct consequences for European security. The famine affects e.g. migration to Europe.

Civilians and their inhabited areas are subjected to large-scale attacks on the basis of ethnic origin. The United States has warned of the risk of genocide in Sudan. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Sudan, but at the same time the Sudanese people need emergency aid.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.