Editorial China is losing its own “war”

Two authoritarian countries, Russia and China, have started wars that they will lose. Russia can no longer win in Ukraine, and this spending coronavirus pandemic will eventually be overtaken by the Chinese Communist Party.

China has interpreted the pandemic strangely. When Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan at the suspected starting point of the pandemic two years ago, he resorted to the rhetoric of the war and set the coronary virus as his invisible enemy. “The whole country has responded with all its might, with comprehensive and strict means of control, and has started a people’s war,” he said.

The “People’s War” seemed to be going well at first. Although China had woken up to the virus so slowly that the epidemic had slipped into the world, the spread of the disease in its own country was brought under control. In a totalitarian country, it was not necessary to follow the rules of democracy that were familiar to the West. People were prevented from moving and were locked up in their homes without a time-consuming fundamental rights assessment.

Since the war of arms, Korona has counterattacked in China. As infection rates increased in Shanghai in the early spring, China had to use harsh and resistance-minded means to lock people indoors. Insulation is likely to continue until the end of May.

Shanghai is a Western-minded city by Chinese standards. The city’s industry has connections to Europe and the United States. In Shanghai, citizens do not submit to regulations as easily as in cities in the middle of the countryside. Infections have also been reported elsewhere, such as in Beijing.

Other the world has already entered a state of learning to live with the coronavirus. However, China is waging a separate war with total isolation and ineffective domestic vaccines. Vaccination coverage in the elderly population is low and the younger population has not acquired immunity to infections.

New variants of the corona have already been discovered. South Africa was ahead of the fourth wave of the pandemic. As infection rates increased in Europe, they already decreased in South Africa. Now in South Africa, infections are on the rise again: the fifth wave is rising.

In South Africa, coronavirus-related illnesses have generally been mild this spring, perhaps due to the resistance produced by the previous round. Infections have rarely required hospitalization, and deaths have not come in nearly the same proportion as in previous waves.

In the United States and Europe, the fifth wave is likely to rise no later than the fall. In this way, some form of coronavirus disease will remain in the world for years to come.

To win the “people’s war,” China would have to disconnect itself from the world. Ovarian variants of the coronavirus are so susceptible that isolation should be complete. It is difficult, if not impossible.

If the zero tolerance of the corona is a matter of credibility for the Communist Party, so must economic growth that raises the living standards of its citizens. It has already suffered considerably from corona locks.

China’s top decision-makers threaten to do the same as Russian leaders: the war that began became a matter of credibility for those who declared war.

The strategy chosen cannot be changed without losing face. In authoritarian, fear-driven countries, losing face is dangerous. Fear paralyzes, but it can also disappear suddenly and unpredictably.

Russia can no longer withdraw, but China still has that opportunity. However, China’s tight procrastination battle threatens to become costly, as weak vaccination and poor coverage, as well as low herd immunity, are causing widespread losses in the “people’s war”. That, too, may still be a threat to Xin’s regime.

