Editorial | China is facing a huge health disaster

The country’s Communist Party is to blame for the failure of China’s corona line, but it will never admit its guilt.

27.12. 16:30

China a colossal health disaster awaits – caused by the country’s Communist Party for completely absurd reasons.

The party will never acknowledge or bear this responsibility because it does not dare to lose face. In an authoritarian country, credibility is not a renewable resource. When you lose credibility, you can lose your power and even your life.

China is abandoning many of its restrictive measures against the coronavirus pandemic. From January 8, travelers arriving in China will no longer be locked up in quarantine centers. In all silence, other isolation measures and testing practices that previously used steep and closed entire neighborhoods are also being removed.

Still, abandoning the restrictions is not the actual mistake. The virus had already escaped, and China could no longer afford the loss of economic growth caused by the damming of the virus. The party made a catastrophic mistake when it made zero tolerance and strict restrictions proof of China’s superiority. China remained an island in the middle of a world getting used to the corona.

A large proportion of the elderly in China are insufficiently vaccinated, the domestic vaccine is weaker than the Western one, there is not enough herd immunity, and the health care system is built on a weak hospital network. When you add this together with modeling of the spread of the virus, the end result is that there could be up to a million dead.

Worry is not limited to China. A huge new wave of corona increases the possibility that a new variant of the virus would arise again and go around the world.

If the biggest health care mistakes of the modern era are ever listed, the Chinese Communist Party’s corona line has a chance to make it to the top of the list. And if such a list were indeed made, it would be absolutely certain that it should not be made public in China. As part of the policy change, China decided that it will no longer even publish the number of daily illnesses.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.