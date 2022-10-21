Editorial | China balances in the moment of transition

China and Russia both benefit from cracking the ranks of the West.

President Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China’s relationship with the rest of the world has already become more aggressive than before. Having consolidated his power in his third leadership term, Xi’s messages should now be listened to carefully.

The rules of the geopolitical game are changing, and China is balancing in the moment of change.

The relationship between the West and China is strained by China’s tacit acceptance of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The China-US trade war is intensifying due to tensions over Taiwan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned recently that China wants to take over Taiwan much faster than previously estimated in the West.

At least for now, China seems to be calculating that Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine will do it more good than harm. The war forces the US to focus on Europe instead of China. Russia also keeps the countries of the European Union very busy, which offers China opportunities to pursue its own interests.

China and Russia both benefit from cracking the ranks of the West. Russia does the dirty work for China. However, the twists and turns of the war and the increased nuclear threat force China to also evaluate what the support for Russia costs. In Libra is China’s economic relationship with Europe. If the EU countries align themselves behind the US China policy, China’s playing field will narrow considerably.

EU countries are currently dismantling their dependence on Russia. A break as sharp as China would be impossible, but risk analyzes are already being done on a new basis. One example of this is the suspicion that Germany is considering selling parts of the port of Hamburg to the Chinese state-owned company Cosco. I hope China is not as blind spot for Germany as Russia was.

The world can be divided into the camps of China and the United States. In the United States, attitudes towards China are tough throughout society, and Europe is also moving in the same direction.

