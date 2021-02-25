Editorial Child protection needs more resources

The opinion of the Parliamentary Audit Committee reveals major problems that need to be addressed quickly and decisively.

Ills has been known for years, but nothing happens.

It is easy to reach this conclusion by reading the opinion of the Parliamentary Audit Committee on child protection and especially its supervision.

Addressed to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs opinion highlights identified shortcomings and suggests improvement actions. In particular, they concern the supervision of child protection services, the allocation of resources and the flow of information between authorities. According to the opinion, there are significant shortcomings in the supervision of child protection.