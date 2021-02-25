No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Child protection needs more resources

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 25, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

The opinion of the Parliamentary Audit Committee reveals major problems that need to be addressed quickly and decisively.

25.2. 16:30

Ills has been known for years, but nothing happens.

It is easy to reach this conclusion by reading the opinion of the Parliamentary Audit Committee on child protection and especially its supervision.

Addressed to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs opinion highlights identified shortcomings and suggests improvement actions. In particular, they concern the supervision of child protection services, the allocation of resources and the flow of information between authorities. According to the opinion, there are significant shortcomings in the supervision of child protection.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.