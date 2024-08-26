Editorial | Cheaper debt does not help everyone who will be cut in the fall

Editorial|Interest rates on debts will be reduced with the help of the European Central Bank. But what the bank gives, the government takes.

OA decrease in interest rates would help the Finnish economy. It is also clear that economic policy savings solutions reduce the effect of interest rate changes if the savings coincide with a drop in interest rates. And this autumn they hit.

It is already becoming quite clear that the European Central Bank (ECB) will lower its key interest rates in September. The time of high interest rates and damming inflation is over. Both in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

At the end of last week, the US central bank Fed made it clear that the monetary policy will be eased in September. With its announcement, the Fed apparently calmed the stock market, which has been a bit restless lately.

The European Central Bank lowered its key interest rates in June. At that time, interest rates fell for the first time in five years.

Critics of the ECB always find a problem with the interest rate decisions with hindsight: whether interest rates were raised or lowered, the decisions were made either too early or too late.

The June decision can be considered quite timely on the current screens. Finland would have needed an even earlier reduction in the corona, but the data on inflation in the euro area was sparse in the spring. The effects of the discount have not yet had time to accelerate the pace of the real economy, but on the other hand, there is no evidence that the discount solution could turn into a mistake.

“ The consumer would need encouragement and a push.

Inflation in the euro zone is not quite as slow as the central bank would like, but the pace is under control and there are still no visible factors accelerating the pace.

Of course, the geopolitical situation can suddenly change and lead to, for example, a shortage of energy during the winter. Then the price of energy could rise and the price change could be transferred to other products with a delay. But if interest rate decision-makers were to stick blindly to such logic, they would be tying their decisions to sensitively fluctuating factors and fiddling.

Vthe evidence, which includes more detailed information, says that now is a very good time to lower policy rates. The rise in wages and prices has remained reasonable, but in many countries – and especially in Finland – the real economy is having difficulty getting up to speed. The consumer would need encouragement and a push.

The Fed’s forecast for September can be read in such a way that, although the US economy is having difficulties judging by the development of the labor market, for example, nothing dangerous is expected.

If the major central banks move to a time of lower interest rates at the same time, the simultaneity of the movement can also be important for global economic growth.

OFduring peak inflation, the ECB scolded governments for not moving in the same direction as monetary and economic policy. As interest rates and prices rose, politicians weakened the fight against inflation by adding benefits to voters.

The opposite is happening in Finland now. Interest rates are falling and the thrust of monetary policy is weakened by reducing benefits. In September, the general value added tax rate will rise from 24% to 25.5%. In the fall, the social security cuts will also begin to bite: housing benefit, unemployment benefit and subsistence allowance will weaken. Welfare areas save and lay off. Sote organizations and those who receive their help are in dire straits when subsidies shrink.

Many of the savings fall on the same people and accumulate. Moreover, these people may not be the ones directly helped by monetary easing. They are not changing their car or apartment to a bigger one with loan money. Corona reductions will help the Finnish economy in the long term and create jobs, but for those who have to be knocked down at the end of the year, such joy is very far away.

