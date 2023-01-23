Editorial | Chancellor Scholz keeps wasting his chances to lead Europe

The relationship between Germany and France is not working as it should. It would need a fresh start.

of the European Union geopolitical efficiency depends on Germany and France finding each other on critical issues. At the moment, the relationship is not working as it should and needs a new start. That was not received from Paris on Sunday, when Germany and France celebrated the 60th anniversary of the friendship treaty between the countries, or the Élysée Treaty.

The attention of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron was in itself where it should be: Ukraine and European security, energy and climate policy, and European competitiveness. However, a common vision is missing.

Scholz keeps wasting his chances to lead Europe. He is a lousy communicator, and that’s also why Germany’s reputation suffers.

Scholz cannot admit Germany’s mistakes in Russian policy, even though Germany’s dependence on Russian gas endangered the security of the whole of Europe. Right now, the most important thing is the disappointment of Scholz’s reluctance to give Ukraine German Leopard battle tanks. A decision on the Leopards was not reached on Friday, when a coalition of countries arming Ukraine met in Ramstein. Germany’s braking may be related to its Russia policy or the Leopards’ poor condition. Scholz should open up his thinking.

When Germany is struggling, Macron is increasing France’s clout. Changes in the mutual dynamics between the two giants also change the EU’s common economic and defense thinking. France wants Europe to function strongly and independently, it is important for Germany to keep the United States involved in everything – and it is also important for Finland.

In Paris, Scholz said that Germany will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Macron said that France is considering giving its own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was the one who finally said that Germany would not block Poland’s intentions to give Ukraine Leopards if the request came.

