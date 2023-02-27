Editorial | Campaigning for the parliamentary elections is starting to take rounds

The parties have been praising their candidate lists a lot in recent days. It belongs to the spirit of the game and is part of campaigning, but the candidates can rightly be called heroes of the people’s power.

Bone important stage of the April parliamentary elections was skipped last week, when the candidate applications had to be submitted to the electoral district committees. They can still reject those who wanted to be candidates, but that is rare in parliamentary elections. The candidates are now mostly clear.

The parties have been praising their candidate lists a lot in recent days. It belongs to the spirit of the game and is part of campaigning, but regardless of party affiliation, there is reason to be happy that there are many candidates.

According to the Constitution, state power in Finland belongs to the people, who are represented by the parliament assembled for the Diet. It is important that parliamentary elections attract a wide variety of candidates. The candidates can rightfully be called heroes of the people’s power.

In the current situation, the abundance of candidates is a special source of joy. In many ways, Finland is on the threshold of something new, and the next parliament will be shaping the ways of working possibly more than parliaments for a long time.

The biggest of these changes is related to foreign policy and the security situation in Europe. After Russia expanded its long-running war in Ukraine a year ago, the landscape changed into a full-scale attack. The next parliament will affect Finland’s activities as a member of NATO. There are many other challenges ahead, from the state economy to education, immigration, social and health care, and environmental and climate issues.

Uthe new situation is also reflected in the candidate lists. There is a large group of EVP officers running, the most visible being the former commander of the Defense Forces, Jarmo Lindberg, on the list of the coalition in Helsinki, and the former head of intelligence, Pekka Toveri, on the list of the coalition in Uusimaa. In this world, the parties clearly think that officers have a better chance of success in elections than usual. It can also be seen in the fact that reserve officer titles are mentioned, for example, on the lists of Basic Finns and the Greens.

“ In the current situation, the abundance of candidates is a special source of joy.

In last year’s regional elections, several surprise names emerged as voice rakes, many of them healthcare professionals. Regional elections and parliamentary elections are of course different, and in them the constituencies are also different, but success in elections that are wider than one’s own municipality can give a good boost to a political career.

Especially the parties that are at the top of the opinion polls have also got candidates who have had a visible career outside of politics. On the list of the coalition in Uusimaa are journalist Susanne Päivärinta and director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen, Pauli Aalto-Setälä, known from the media in actual Finland.

In Uusimaa, Basic Finns got the historian Teemu Keskisarjan on his list, who managed to repeat Paavo Väyrynen’s old trick and get his program on Yle during the elections.

From the side of culture to politics, for example, writer Juha Hurme (r), actor Riku Nieminen (left) and journalist-writer Minna Lindgren (green).

Mopinion polls are so even that the coalition, Perussuomalaiset or Sdp can become the winner. Their candidates, such as Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Elina Valtonen (kok) in Helsinki and Sanna Marin (sd) in Pirkanmaa, are competing for the position of the national voice rake.

The center, which is in the support gap, is hoping for a landslide victory, which is possible, but even among the party’s ministers, only Annika Saarikko, who is running in Varsinais-Suomi, can feel confident about renewing her seat.

The candidates of the Greens and the left-wing coalition are also allowed to campaign seriously, while the Dems are conspicuously targeting their voters. Even Rkp has to watch its sides more closely than before.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.