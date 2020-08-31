No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial By its own actions, Finland can avoid the mistakes made by Sweden in the treatment of immigrants

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
August 31, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The general picture of immigrant crime is very similar in all the Nordic countries.

Ethnic mutual settlements between criminal gangs have created a serious criminal phenomenon in Sweden. At the beginning of the year, Sweden was tormented by a series of explosions. Now the headlines are shootings.

There have been dozens of shootings. Especially a lot is shot in neighborhoods with a large population with an immigrant background. In early August, a 12-year-old girl who was walking outside her dog died in Botkyrka. Police suspect the shooting was related to a gang showdown.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Efremov admitted that he drank a bottle of vodka before the accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.