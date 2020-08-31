Editorial By its own actions, Finland can avoid the mistakes made by Sweden in the treatment of immigrants

The general picture of immigrant crime is very similar in all the Nordic countries.

Ethnic mutual settlements between criminal gangs have created a serious criminal phenomenon in Sweden. At the beginning of the year, Sweden was tormented by a series of explosions. Now the headlines are shootings.

There have been dozens of shootings. Especially a lot is shot in neighborhoods with a large population with an immigrant background. In early August, a 12-year-old girl who was walking outside her dog died in Botkyrka. Police suspect the shooting was related to a gang showdown.