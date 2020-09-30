In these months of September, October 2020, what travels between Chile and France are the revolts, the faces, the images of History. Gemita’s letters tell of the sufferings of an ordinary family from the Puente Alto neighborhood in Santiago, her 18-year-old son, a prisoner like hundreds of others, awaiting trial where the required ten-year sentence makes it real absurd. Lack of resources, hunger threatening. Yet not a complaint, hope between teeth, and the strength to continue, despite the fatigue. Gemita is not alone, she does not arouse pity, she is my sister, she demands respect.

“Fight, until dignity becomes the norm. “ This rallying cry resonates in the squares and streets of Chile. The unpredictable of history, the popular uprising of October 18, 2019, millions of people in the streets. And we, unworthy old ladies and vivid memories of a past uprising, embarked by the protest performance of the feminist collective Las Tesis, “A rapist on your way”, we danced and sang by the thousands in front of the National Stadium. Feminist youth gives color, its poetics to the current revolt.

The citizen and popular rebellion has spread throughout Chile, five months of agora and demonstrations. Gemita is enchanted by the memory of these starry nights, her collective of the mothers of prisoners, born in November 2019 in the face of police violence, has withdrawn since last April in working-class neighborhoods. They organize the soup kitchens, make the masks and take care of the elders. Solidarity forges links, against the grain of the media and police offensive of the right-wing government. Power trembles. But he seized on the pandemic to clean up cities. Between curfew and repression, he tries to reestablish fear. They are few and very organized. We are very many and we must come together.

The people in struggle have wrested the referendum of October 25 which can put an end to the constitution of the dictatorship. This victory, the powerful seek to destroy, between political manipulation and campaign of disinformation. The referendum is not an end in itself, it is the first step in a long political battle. This is not the end of the story, of course. Today in the world, infinity is on the side of the poor.