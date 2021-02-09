“Liberticide”, “punitive”, “infantilizing”, “retrograde” … The arguments of the lobbies are not renewed. Any possible legislation aimed at monitoring, supervising, establishing standards or informing citizens is systematically presented in the same way. An unbearable attack on entrepreneurial freedom and individual responsibility. To think differently is to be at best an out-of-ground lesson-giver indifferent to economic realities, at worst the seed of communist dictators or ayatollahs of ecology. Certainly, some people show a little more finesse and recognize the need to not leave things as they are. For them, the right method is “the incentive”, a nice word to say their same refusal of the principle of a public and citizen framework of economic activity, be it in the name of climate, health. or social justice.

But, after all, these lobbies, as questionable and unsavory as they are, are just doing their job. The real problem is that governments follow them. Starting with the French executive, despite the speeches of the Head of State. The climate bill is a striking illustration of this. Targets at a discount, a scorned Citizen’s Convention whose proposals are ignored or weakened. Ministers taking up elements of language such as “aviation bashing” or “ecology of the injunction” produced by consulting firms, and this at a time when justice condemned the State for climate inaction in the context of the century.

It is clear that in lobbies, consulting firms, the media and advertising world, senior civil servants and ministries, there are the same social and professional profiles coming from the same schools, circulating from job to job. the other, from one branch to another, but always and primarily at the service of business; whatever the cost!