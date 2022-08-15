Tuesday, August 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Bullying is not fun

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

Editorial|Editorial

High school freshman parties are innocent fun for many, but for some it can be a harrowing experience.

Schools In many high schools, the beginning of the term means the time of nasujai or lampreys. In them, older students make newcomers perform various tasks, the spectrum of which can vary from hilariously harmless to embarrassingly humiliating. Arno Kotro, chairman of the Educational Ethics Advisory Board, proposed (HS 15.8.) relegating nasujas to the “trash bin of history”.

Kotro’s proposal is to be supported. Many people think that traditions like the nasujai create a sense of togetherness, and they want to continue the tradition – or make the damage go around. However, for some of the students, school holidays are a scary and psychologically stressful situation. The Nasujians maintain the idea that making fun of others is normal fun.

The same way of thinking is also represented by the so-called “roasting”, which according to teacher Liisa Loir, today’s schoolchildren imitate (HS 14.8.) from a television entertainment program. Bullying by any name must have no place in schools.

See also  Fires Smoke nuisance spread from the building fire in Kauniainen

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the journal principle line.

#Editorial #Bullying #fun

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Serie A, after 51 years no match at the debut. And the first 8 of 2021/22 win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.