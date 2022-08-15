Editorial | Bullying is not fun

High school freshman parties are innocent fun for many, but for some it can be a harrowing experience.

Schools In many high schools, the beginning of the term means the time of nasujai or lampreys. In them, older students make newcomers perform various tasks, the spectrum of which can vary from hilariously harmless to embarrassingly humiliating. Arno Kotro, chairman of the Educational Ethics Advisory Board, proposed (HS 15.8.) relegating nasujas to the “trash bin of history”.

Kotro’s proposal is to be supported. Many people think that traditions like the nasujai create a sense of togetherness, and they want to continue the tradition – or make the damage go around. However, for some of the students, school holidays are a scary and psychologically stressful situation. The Nasujians maintain the idea that making fun of others is normal fun.

The same way of thinking is also represented by the so-called “roasting”, which according to teacher Liisa Loir, today’s schoolchildren imitate (HS 14.8.) from a television entertainment program. Bullying by any name must have no place in schools.

