Editorial|According to polls, the long reign of the British Conservative Party is coming to an end. In the July elections, not even all the ministers of the current government can be sure that they will keep their parliamentary seats.

Vaccording to the old saying, Britain is a country that wants American-style light taxation but at the same time public services as good as in the Nordic countries.

It is clear that the equation is difficult to implement. It is particularly difficult if productivity does not improve. Relatively weak productivity is one of the long-term problems of the British economy.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Britain on July 4. Opinion polls by the conservative party, which has been in government for more than fourteen years, is suffering a crushing defeat. This has been predicted for a long time.

The elections are expected to be unsurprising but brutal. Not even all the ministers of the conservative government can be sure that their parliamentary seat will be preserved. Even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s passage is under threat, according to The Daily Telegraph, a newspaper close to the Conservative Party news recently.

Based on opinion polls, it can be considered very likely that a Labor government will start in Britain in July. Keir Starmer will then become Prime Minister.

Although Sunak can expect a stinging defeat, he has not given up yet.

During Midsummer week, the British Statistics Office (ONS) told that inflation has finally dropped to two percent, i.e. the target of the Bank of England. The campaigning Prime Minister celebrated the good news by promising new tax cuts.

Vthe difference is now at a record high level in Britain. That’s also what the Labor Party is about scolded conservative government. Labor has promised that while it is in power, the government will not raise taxes for working people.

However, tax cuts are not the number one wish of British voters. Rather, we would like more investment in public services. This is explained by, among others, the Yougov company measurement at the beginning of the year.

The free public health care system NHS is the pride of the British. An abiding concern for voters is how the underfunded NHS will fare in the future. Other public sector services are also being eroded by the long-standing shortage of money.

There is short-sighted politicking in the background. The pursuit of quick political wins – and always securing the next election win – has superseded long-term planning. Of course, this is not just a problem for Britain, but in a two-party system it is accentuated. The Conservative Party will now have to pay for the negligence of previous years.

In connection with these elections, there has been talk of a new rise of the so-called red wall. The red wall refers to constituencies in central and northern England that have traditionally been held by Labour.

“ Now may be the turn of the blue wall to fall.

In the December 2019 elections, the red wall collapsed. Many working-class but conservative-minded and Brexit-minded voters supported the Conservative Party led by Boris Johnson at the time. Now this group is coming back as Labor voters.

In this election, it is again possible that the so-called blue wall may collapse if the southern English constituencies held by the Conservatives are transferred to the Labor Party and the Liberal Democrats. Voters in the Blue Wall area are typically well-educated and pro-EU.

Veven though Britain left the EU more than four years ago, the arch-brexitist Nigel Farage is again at the center of this election campaign.

The populist Reform UK party led by Farage is taking conservative votes from the right. At the same time, Farage once again offers the disaffected a new political home. Brexit was not enough.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.